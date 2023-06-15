Grimace’s Birthday – full playthrough – new GBC game in 2023!

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on June 15, 2023
Grimaces Birthday
Contents

In the year of our Lord, 2023, McDonald’s commissioned a group of developers to use GB Studio to create a new Gameboy Color game to promote the new purple shake at McDonald’s. WHAT IS HAPPENING!?!

In this quick play through, I made it through all 4 levels. The first 2 are skateboarding stages, the 3rd stage is a standard platformer with springs, and the final stage involves a bubble that sort of plays like Joust or Balloon Fight.

You know what? This actually isn’t a bad game. Happy bday, Grimace!

