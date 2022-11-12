Grapple Dog coming to Xbox

113 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Super Rare Originals + Medallion Games are excited to reveal that Grapple Dog swings onto Xbox on November 18th!

Jumping off the back of its recent physical Switch release (limited copies still available now) and our critically-lauded digital launch on Switch + Steam in February, Pablo and pals zips onto the Xbox Series X|S consoles on November 18th.

This is an exciting time for Super Rare as it’s our first ever release on Xbox!

Exhilarating action – Jumping! Swinging! Collecting gems! Dogs! Grapples! Driving a little boat around! And most exciting of all, dog petting!

6 colourful worlds – Sail across the map to explore 6 worlds, featuring 33 levels filled with hidden collectibles to find, secret areas to investigate, spectacular boss battles to overcome, and bonus levels to master

Go, go, Grapple Dog! – A lighthearted adventure with tons of fun characters, you play as Pablo, the Grapple Dog! Sail with your merry band of fearless adventurers on your quest to stop the robotic overlord Nul from destroying the world

Play your way – Hone your grapple skills with optional collectibles and a testing speedrun Time Trial mode, or utilise the many in-built accessibility options to play without restrictions – have fun however you see fit

Bold & funky – A bold, colourful art style from a pixel art veteran makes Grapple Dog pop from start to finish, with a funky fresh soundtrack that’s sure to stick in your head, and buttery smooth 60fps gameplay

About the developer – Grapple Dog has been developed almost single-handedly by experienced game designer + pixel artist Joseph Gribbin over the course of several years, with music by Jazz Mickle and sound design by Damion Sheppard

Physical – A Nintendo Switch physical version + Collector’s Edition were recently released and are still available while stock lasts, never to be reprinted by us again (and sorry, no physical Xbox version planned!)