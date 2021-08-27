Goodboy Galaxy is a new GBA game launching through Kickstarter

225 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Goodboy Galaxy launches on Kickstarter today with a brand-new exploration-focused adventure platform game available on Game Boy Advance cartridges, as well as digitally for modern platforms.

In celebration of Game Boy Advance’s 20th anniversary, the Goodboy Galaxy team are developing an adventure platform game where Maxwell, the adorable hero, explores unfamiliar worlds, makes strange new friends and contends with mysterious forces.



This will be the first commercial Game Boy Advance game for more than 13 years. The last was The Bee Game released by Midway on the 5th of November 2007.



Goodboy Galaxy will feature jam-packed levels with multiple routes, 50 different characters to befriend, secret areas and hideaways to be discovered as well as a wide array of beasties to blast.

To give players a preview of the game, the game developers have made a demo available in English, French, Spanish, Japanese and Chinese.