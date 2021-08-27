Goodboy Galaxy is a new GBA game launching through Kickstarter

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on August 27, 2021
11
0
previous article
Witchcrafty (Vita) Review
next article
War Hospital is an upcoming strategy game set during the Great War
Goodboy
Contents

Goodboy Galaxy launches on Kickstarter today with a  brand-new exploration-focused adventure platform game available on Game Boy Advance cartridges, as well as digitally for modern platforms.

In celebration of Game Boy Advance’s 20th anniversary, the Goodboy Galaxy team are developing an adventure platform game where Maxwell, the adorable hero, explores unfamiliar worlds, makes strange new friends and contends with mysterious forces. 

This will be the first commercial Game Boy Advance game for more than 13 years. The last was The Bee Game released by Midway on the 5th of November 2007.

Goodboy Galaxy will feature jam-packed levels with multiple routes, 50 different characters to befriend, secret areas and hideaways to be discovered as well as a wide array of beasties to blast. 

To give players a preview of the game, the game developers have made a demo available in English, French, Spanish, Japanese and Chinese.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Gameboy Advance, News
GBANews
,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Witchcrafty (Vita) Review
5.0
8
 
Enter Digiton: Heart of Corruption (PS4) Review
8.0
 
Arietta of Spirits (PC) – Review
8.0
Platforms
 
War Hospital
War Hospital is an upcoming strategy game set during the Great War
 
Have a Blast
Multiplayer space-based shooter Have A Blast now available on PC and Switch
 
Two Hundred Ways
Two Hundred Ways, sequel to One Hundred Ways, is a puzzle game about balls
 
Game Tengoku CruisinMix Special
MyGamer Visual Cast: Game Tengoku CruisinMix Special (PC)
 
Arietta of Spirits
Arietta of Spirits (PC) – Review
View All
Latest News
      
 
War Hospital

War Hospital is an upcoming strategy game set during the Great War

by SquallSnake on August 27, 2021
NACON and Brave Lamb Studio announced that they have joined forces for the publication of the game War Hospital, a unique strategy and survival game in which the player controls the fate of a British field hospital during the Great War. In War Hospital [...]
6
 
Goodboy

Goodboy Galaxy is a new GBA game launching through Kickstarter

by SquallSnake on August 27, 2021
Goodboy Galaxy launches on Kickstarter today with a  brand-new exploration-focused adventure platform game available on Game Boy Advance cartridges, as well as digitally for modern platforms. In celebration of Game Boy Advance’s 20th anniversary, the [...]
11
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!!
January 1, 2021
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums