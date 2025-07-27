God of Weapons headed to PS5

God of Weapons, a unique arena survival game that blends action RPG, roguelike, and bullet hell elements, is launching on PlayStation 5 on July 31, 2025. This highly-rated title delivers intense combat with a strong dose of tactical decision-making. The game was previously released on PC and Xbox consoles.

Developed by independent Vietnamese studio Archmage Labs, God of Weapons originally launched on PC in 2023 and was released for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S in June 2025.

Arena Survival with Fast-Paced Combat

God of Weapons is a dark, isometric arena survival game featuring action RPG mechanics, roguelike progression, and bullet hell chaos.

Your mission: survive relentless waves of monsters as you climb the floors of the Tower of Zhor. The story follows a fight against the spread of chaos and destruction. Combat is intense, demanding both reflexes and smart tactical planning.

Each level is procedurally generated, and every run brings a new random set of skills, gear, and enemies.

Weapons attack automatically, so your focus is on dodging blows and carefully choosing your loadout—especially since inventory space is limited.

Players can collect a wide variety of melee and ranged weapons, along with accessories and special combat abilities. As you progress, you’ll unlock stronger gear and skills to survive longer and fight harder.

Key Features of God of Weapons:

  • Arena survival gameplay
  • Intense, fast-paced combat
  • Roguelike, action RPG, and bullet hell elements
  • Diverse hordes of monsters
  • Tactical gear and inventory management

The release date for God of Weapons on PlayStation 5 has been set for July 31, 2025.

