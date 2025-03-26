Gnomes is a new Tower Defense coming to Steam

Gnomes

A turn-based tower defense with deep roguelike progression, Gnomes is set in ever-expanding, procedurally generated biomes. Build, farm and defend your village as you push deeper into goblin-infested territory. Unlock powerful upgrades and craft your environment to survive the endless goblin horde.

Use your gnomes to defend your crops from the goblins on a map that expands every day. On your turn, position your gnomes, prepare your defenses and grow your economy. Test your strategy against endless, procedurally generated encounters and survive long enough to face the goblin king.

Every run in Gnomes is created one of a kind and using a carefully crafted combination of bespoke content and procedurally generated elements. Purchase randomly dealt upgrades and create strategic combinations to unlock your build’s potential. As you progress you gain access to more maps and guilds, each with unique gameplay and challenges.

Gnomes is set for April 4, 2025 release on Steam.

