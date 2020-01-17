Giraffe & Annika PC release date and trailer here

203 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

Explore the mystical island of Spica with Annika as she attempts to recover her lost memories.

With the magical fusion of Unreal Engine’s 3D graphics and 2D effects with an added dash of comic-like art, it almost feels more akin to a short film than a standard video game. Immersed in the island’s seamlessly realized 3D graphics, manga-reminiscent animations, and alluring theme song, Annika meets Giraffe in this mysterious land that changes and fluctuates beautifully with time. Will Annika be able to unravel the mysteries of the island and recover her lost memories?

PC ver. Release: 02/18/2020