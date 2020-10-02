Georifters (Switch) Review

by squallsnake on October 2, 2020
Switch
6
0
previous article
Astro introduces new A03 in-ear monitor for console and mobile gaming
Contents
Item Reviewed

Georifters (Switch) Review

Author
Positives

Hundreds of levels and several characters each with their own abilities – tons of content
Multiplayer mode is available if your friends like moving blocks

Negatives

Must unlock characters before they can be used
Play control is stiff and not accurate
Generic story tries too hard so it becomes annoying and just gets in the way

Rating
Our Rating
User Rating
Rate Here
Quality
6.0
Bottom Line

Manipulating a bunch of boxes to reach a goal offers limited fun.

6.0
Total Score
User Score
You have rated this
Full Review

Georifters takes a new approach to the 2D block puzzler. Instead of digging through blocks like in Lode Runner or simply pushing blocks like in Sokoban, Georifters is about platform manipulation, often moving several blocks in one chunk.  It is an interesting concept and there are a few hundred levels if this type of puzzle games is your thing.

Multiple characters create a diverse roster but most must be unlocked before use, even when playing multiplayer. The main character, Candy, can pull blocks with her sticky gum. The creepy looking fire chief puts out fires with chocolate and can flip blocks. The music guy can lift blocks.  Each character does something slightly differently which keeps the puzzling gameplay fresh. Perhaps the coolest feature is there are multiple ways to solve each stage, allowing for player freedom and versatility.

The entire presentation is built around candy. Each block, character, and enemy has some relationship to sweets, desserts, or bubble gum.  Unfortunately, the visuals are generic at best and are little more than simple blocks. However, each block is colored to indicate its interactivity.  Red glowing blocks are lava, for example, so don’t jump on them or moveable blocks can be pushed into them to be destroyed, clearing a new path.  Eventually enemies start to appear throughout the campaign; take too much damage and you’ll have to restart. This creates more of a reaction-based action vibe as opposed to solving straight puzzles.  Holding the “A” button also resets the player back to the starting spawn point but doesn’t reset the level as this feature is designed into the puzzle solving.  Normally restarting creates a brand new attempt but here it is an important part of solving specific puzzles which is pretty cool. 

For a game based around manipulating blocks, play control is annoyingly inaccurate.  Movement is stiff and unresponsive, which is cumbersome when trying to land that double jump or move that one specific block.  The single player option presents the player with one puzzle after another, mostly based within a single screen, tasking the player to collect a series of orbs before moving onto the next section.  Puzzles can be tackled in local multiplayer and there is also a competitive mode if you have a few friends that enjoy moving blocks.  With over 300 stages and numerous characters, there is plenty of replay value here to justify the $30 price tag for this digital download. 

Although it provides some new ideas to the old block pushing puzzler genre, Georifters still feels low budget.  The presentation is lacking, and delayed controls never feel right, and the humor is so dry it would have been better if it was removed altogether. There are tons of levels here and even a built-in Achievement system but there is only so much block pushing that can be done before repetition and boredom appear.  Best played in short bursts or with a friend, there is plenty of content here but gameplay is only as good as the block you are manipulating. 

Also Try: Burgertime  

Don’t Forget About: Dig Dug: Digging Strike (DS)  

Push More Blocks In: Cyber Protocol (Switch)  

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Featured, Puzzle, Reviews, Switch
FeaturedReviewSwitch
, ,
About the Author
squallsnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Georifters (Switch) Review
6.0
6
 
Super Punch Patrol (Switch) Review
7.0
 
Tennis World Tour 2 (Xbox One) Review
4.0
Platforms
 
HyperBrawl Tournament video reveals gameplay, lore, and more
 
Torchlight III gets release date
 
Rebel Galaxy Outlaw now available on PC and console
 
Animal Rescue coming to console and PC Q4 2020
 
Jazzy puzzler Worm Jazz coming to Switch and PC soon
View All
Latest News
      
 

Astro introduces new A03 in-ear monitor for console and mobile gaming

by squallsnake on October 1, 2020
ASTRO Gaming announced the release of the newest addition to its award winning family of gaming audio products, the A03 In-Ear Monitor (IEM). Engineered specifically for Mobile and Console gaming, the A03 IEM differs from traditional earbuds thanks to the [...]
11
 

Powertris mixes Tetris with Pipe Mania – available on Switch now

by squallsnake on October 1, 2020
Watch the pipes fall and make quick decisions on how to place them to make the ultimate plumbing mechanism. Pay attention to whether both sides of the system are connected with the sockets on the edges of the screen and use power-ups to aid you in the [...]
6
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer Is Hiring!!
January 1, 2020
by squallsnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2019 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums