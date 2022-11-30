GC-to-GBA Link – Wario games

There are two Wario titles for the Nintendo GameCube. Both games feature GameCube-to-GBA link cable connectivity but one of them is a rather odd and unexpected inclusion.
Did you ever use the GC-to-GBA link cable?
Did you know both WarioWorld and WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Party Game$! on the GameCube had this feature?
Would you ever use the GBA as a controller for your GameCube?
Also, learn how to play WarioWare Inc. (GBA) and Dr. Mario on Gameboy Advance via the Nintendo GameCube PREVIEW DISC.
