GBA Single-Pak Link – Ultimate Brain Games

Ultimate Brain Games is a digital board game compilation consisting of 8 games, all of which can be played in both HotSeat or Single-Pak link multiplayer mode.

It is much easy to just play the pass-the-console back and forth multiplayer mode but there are plenty of options available for those willing to go through the hassle of using a link cable.