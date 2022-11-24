GBA Single-Pak Link – Ultimate Brain Games

by SquallSnake on November 24, 2022
Ultimate Brain Games is a digital board game compilation consisting of 8 games, all of which can be played in both HotSeat or Single-Pak link multiplayer mode.

It is much easy to just play the pass-the-console back and forth multiplayer mode but there are plenty of options available for those willing to go through the hassle of using a link cable.

