GBA Single-Pak Link – Simple 2960 Tomodachi Series Vol. 1: The Table Game Collection

Simple 2960 Tomodachi Series Vol. 1: The Table Game Collection is the first of 4 Volumes and features 4 Single-Pak linkable multiplayers games: Mahjong, Othello, Shogi, and Hanafuda.

Unfortunately, you need to restart all GBAs if you want to switch games and English speakers will have a tough time with 3 of these 4 games.