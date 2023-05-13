GBA Single-Pak Link – Simple 2960 Tomodachi Series Vol. 1: The Table Game Collection

by SquallSnake on May 13, 2023
Simple 2960 Tomodachi Series Vol. 1: The Table Game Collection is the first of 4 Volumes and features 4 Single-Pak linkable multiplayers games: Mahjong, Othello, Shogi, and Hanafuda.

Unfortunately, you need to restart all GBAs if you want to switch games and English speakers will have a tough time with 3 of these 4 games.

