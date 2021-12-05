GBA Single-Pak link – Silent Scope – BALLOON SHOOT – 4 players 1 game pak

by SquallSnake on December 5, 2021
Konami’s handheld Gameboy Advance version of Silent Scope has a decent but short lived Single-Pak link offering. Instead of murdering bad guys, you instead murder balloons using one copy of the game for up to four players.

This video is an overview of this extra mode.

