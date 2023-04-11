GBA Single-Pak Link – Saibara Rieko no Dendou Mahjong

April 11, 2023
Saibara Rieko no Mahjong
Saibara Rieko no Mahjong is another Japan exclusive Mahjong game that features a Single-Pak link multiplayer mode for 4 players.

I have no idea how to play Mahjong but I do know this earlier GBA release is no better, no worse, and really no different from the other multiboot Mahjong releases.

