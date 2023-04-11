GBA Single-Pak Link – Saibara Rieko no Dendou Mahjong

Saibara Rieko no Mahjong is another Japan exclusive Mahjong game that features a Single-Pak link multiplayer mode for 4 players.
I have no idea how to play Mahjong but I do know this earlier GBA release is no better, no worse, and really no different from the other multiboot Mahjong releases.
GBA Single-Pak Link – Shanghai Advance
Also known as Taipei, Shanghai Advance features a co-op yet competitive Single-Pak link multiplayer mode for up to 4 players. Due to the screen size and small tiles, this game is difficult to play on actual Gameboy Advance hardware but made much easier [...]
Tactics Ogre Reborn (PS4) has a grueling, unfair final boss battle
After 70-80 hours of playing through the campaign, without losing a single troop, I managed to reach the final battle in Tactics Ogre: Reborn (PS4, digital version). In order the reach this battle, the player must endure a massive 20+ unending string of [...]
GBA Single-Pak Link – Morita Shogi Advance
This Japan exclusive GBA game features a Single-Pak link multiplayer mode. At the time, it also supported the GB Mobile system which allowed players to connect their GBA to their mobile phone and play online.
