GBA Single-Pak link – NASCAR Heat 2002

NASCAR Heat 2002 has a lot in common with Crawfish’s other licensed game, Driven. Meaning, it is a boring multiplayer option that lacks options. Without any special features, abilities, or replay value, it unfortunately isn’t worth connecting link cables and going through the hassle. The racing cars also look like taxi cabs and the collision detection is awful, there is no turn indicator, and the controls are slippery.
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
SquallSnake
About the Author
You might also like
GBA Single-Pak link – DRIVEN
Driven, not to be confused with Driver, is a GBA movie tie-in that coincided with the release of Sly Stallone’s redemption racing movie that no one saw. Although 4 players can race from one game pak, the lack of options and special features will [...]
GBA Single-Pak link – Puyo Pop
Puyo Pop (2002) on GBA has one of the best Single-Pak linkable mutliplayer options on the system. Puyo Puyo is always a good time and basically the whole game is here through the use of one game pak and some link cables. This video demonstrates this [...]
GBA Single-Pak Link – Frogger’s Adventures 2: The Lost Wand
Frogger’s Adventures 2: The Lost Wand on Nintendo’s Gameboy Advance supports the single pak link multi-boot mode for up to 4 players from one game pak. Uniquely, it actually offers 3 different mini games available through the use of one game [...]
Comments