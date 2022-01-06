GBA Single-Pak link – NASCAR Heat 2002

by SquallSnake on January 6, 2022
Single Pak Banner NASCAR Heat 2002
NASCAR Heat 2002 has a lot in common with Crawfish’s other licensed game, Driven. Meaning, it is a boring multiplayer option that lacks options. Without any special features, abilities, or replay value, it unfortunately isn’t worth connecting link cables and going through the hassle. The racing cars also look like taxi cabs and the collision detection is awful, there is no turn indicator, and the controls are slippery.

