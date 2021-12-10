GBA Single-Pak link – Mario Kart Super Circuit – 4 players 1 game pak

Mario Kart: Super Circuit is pretty much as good as it is going to get in terms of a multiplayer racing game on Gameboy Advance using only one cartridge. Up to four players, each controlling a palette swapped Yoshi, can compete in four tracks which are all call backs to the SNES original.
This video demonstrates Nintendo’s single-pak link mode for this fan favorite racer.
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
SquallSnake
About the Author
You might also like
GBA Single-Pak link – Silent Scope – BALLOON SHOOT – 4 players 1 game pak
Konami’s handheld Gameboy Advance version of Silent Scope has a decent but short lived Single-Pak link offering. Instead of murdering bad guys, you instead murder balloons using one copy of the game for up to four players. This video is an overview [...]
GBA Single-Pak link – F-Zero – Maximum Velocity – 4 players 1 game pak – SILENCE Open Circuit
F-Zero Maximum Velocity was one of the handful of Gameboy Advance games that launched with the system in 2001. For the time, it was a quality racer and was one of the first games to feature a Single-Pak link mode for up to four players playing from one [...]
All the Super Mario Advance (GBA) titles have a pretty cool Single-Pak link multiplayer mode
Most Mario titles on Nintendo’s Gameboy Advance includes Mario Bros. Battle, a multiplayer offering that takes advantage of the GBA’s multi-boot capabilities. Using only one cartridge, players can compete in class Mario Bros. but with newly [...]
Comments