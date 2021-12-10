GBA Single-Pak link – Mario Kart Super Circuit – 4 players 1 game pak

315 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Mario Kart: Super Circuit is pretty much as good as it is going to get in terms of a multiplayer racing game on Gameboy Advance using only one cartridge. Up to four players, each controlling a palette swapped Yoshi, can compete in four tracks which are all call backs to the SNES original.

This video demonstrates Nintendo’s single-pak link mode for this fan favorite racer.