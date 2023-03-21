GBA Single-Pak Link – Isseki Hacchou Kore 1-pon de 8 Shurui!

248 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Although it is difficult to pronounce (Isseki Hacchou Kore 1-pon de 8 Shurui!), this 8-games-in-1 card game compilation by Konami has a quality interface behind it. Even if you can’t read Japanese, it is still possible to enjoy the Single-Pak multiplayer games and fumble your way around the menu system with some trial and error.