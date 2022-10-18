GBA Single-Pak Link – Guru Logi Champ

Exclusive to Japan, this simple block placing puzzle game is unexpectedly entertaining. Using a set number of blocks, each puzzle must be solved before your opponent to win. Shooting blocks across an Excel spreadsheet sounds like a horrible idea but I promise it is way more fun than it sounds.
This is Single-Pak link!
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
SquallSnake
About the Author
You might also like
GBA Single-Pak Link – Kururin Paradise
Sequel to Kuru Kuru Kururin, Kururin Paradise is a Japan-exclusive GBA title that has one of the best Single-Pak linking multiplayer experiences on Nintendo’s handheld. Not only are there 30 race courses (similar to the original) but the developers [...]
GBA Single-Pak Link – Kuru Kuru Kururin
Exclusive to Japan and PAL regions, Kuru Kuru Kururin was a GBA launch title in 2001. Despite the early release, this stick spinning simulator has one of the better Single-Pak link multi-boot modes on the system. Up to 4 players can compete in a [...]
GBA Single-Pak Link – ESPN International Winter Sports 2002
ESPN International Winter Sports 2002 is a sports game compilation that has 10 Single-Pak multiplayer events for up to 4 players. Let’s go through each one and see if they qualify for the gold. This is Single-Pak link!
Comments