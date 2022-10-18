GBA Single-Pak Link – Guru Logi Champ

October 18, 2022
GBA Single Pak link Guru Logi Champ Japan
Exclusive to Japan, this simple block placing puzzle game is unexpectedly entertaining. Using a set number of blocks, each puzzle must be solved before your opponent to win. Shooting blocks across an Excel spreadsheet sounds like a horrible idea but I promise it is way more fun than it sounds.

This is Single-Pak link!

