GBA Single-Pak link – F-Zero – Maximum Velocity – 4 players 1 game pak – SILENCE Open Circuit

by SquallSnake on November 30, 2021
F-Zero Maximum Velocity was one of the handful of Gameboy Advance games that launched with the system in 2001. For the time, it was a quality racer and was one of the first games to feature a Single-Pak link mode for up to four players playing from one copy of the game.

This video demonstrates this unique but highly limited multiplayer experience. Honestly, it acts as a simple demo version of the game as there are no options, only one track, and only one available vehicle.

