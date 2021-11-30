GBA Single-Pak link – F-Zero – Maximum Velocity – 4 players 1 game pak – SILENCE Open Circuit

F-Zero Maximum Velocity was one of the handful of Gameboy Advance games that launched with the system in 2001. For the time, it was a quality racer and was one of the first games to feature a Single-Pak link mode for up to four players playing from one copy of the game.
This video demonstrates this unique but highly limited multiplayer experience. Honestly, it acts as a simple demo version of the game as there are no options, only one track, and only one available vehicle.
SquallSnake
