Fox-based walking simulator Lost Dream: Darkness now available on Switch

Developed by the independent Morning Shift Studios, the game is a relaxing walking simulator with a stylized aesthetic and an atmospheric soundtrack. In Lost Dream: Darkness, you play as a fox living in a world that’s been suddenly consumed by darkness, embarking on a dream-like journey in search of lost light. It is now available on Switch for $4.99.

Gameplay in Lost Dream: Darkness is driven by simple controls, and the journey will take the player across diverse locations – from mountain peaks to dark forests. The game’s developers stress that it does not offer a save option, but the entire adventure shouldn’t take more than two hours.

Lost Dream: Darkness is also available on PC.