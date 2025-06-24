Flynn’s Arcade set to bring Flora & Fang to Switch in July

Flynn’s Arcade is set to bring Flora & Fang to Switch on July 10th, a single-player or local co-op adventure that puts you in the shoes of one of two lovable vampire siblings, Flora or Fang, as they embark on a mission to safeguard their dad—the infamous Dracula’s—precious pumpkin garden.
Spray them! Trap them! Collect coins and upgrade your gear! Protect the pumpkin patch from a relentless insect invasion and giant bosses in a variety of single screen stages in this cute pixel art platformer you can play alone or with a friend!
Features:
-Jump, run, spray insects with bug spray, strategically place traps, and coordinate with your co-op partner to repel waves of bothersome bugs in a variety of single screen stages. The vampire gardens future depends on you!
-Delve into the world of traps and strategy, where earning coins allows you to purchase clever, upgradeable traps that transform the game into a more defensive experience with light tower defense strategies.
-Confront larger-than-life insect bosses in thrilling boss battles that test your skills.
Editor in Chief - been writing for mygamer,com for 20+ years. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants. Publisher of obscure gaming content on my YT channel.
- Twitter @ZackGaz
- youtube.com/@ZackGaz
- Personal blog at: https://squallsnake.com/
- BuyMeACoffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/zackgaz
- Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/squallsnake
- Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/squallsnake7
- I am the EiC of: https://www.MyGamer.com/
Leave a Reply