Flynn’s Arcade announces Ion Shift for Switch

Electro Soul Games announced ION Shift, a 2D platformer game, where players take control of an alien creature navigating a vast and menacing space ship. The objective is simple: survive against all odds. The ship is crawling with hostile soldiers, deadly turrets, and laser drones that are constantly on the lookout. It is scheduled to be released for Switch on July 31, 2025 for $5.99.

ION Shift delivers fast, high-stakes gameplay with precision controls and a unique sandbox-style approach to combat arenas. The campaign progressively challenges the player through evolving level design, tight mechanics, and a focus on player-driven mastery.

Experience an adrenaline-fueled combat system like never before, featuring dynamic dashes, strategic throwables, and sandbox-style arenas. Dash through the battlefield with precision, unleash an array of creative throwables, and navigate a dynamic environment for tactical advantages. This is combat reimagined, where every move is a strategic choice in an ever-evolving arena.