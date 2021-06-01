First look at PERISH, a hellish 4-player online co-op shooter

by SquallSnake on June 1, 2021
PERISH is a hellish four-player first-person Co-Op shooter with endless battles in order to ascend to the heavens. Face eternal doom and slay hordes of demonic creatures on the black sands of Purgatory and sell their gold-stained corpses to exsiccated priests in exchange for increasingly powerful melee and firearms. Overwhelm abominable bosses and use the spoils of war to gain entrance to Elysium, a place reserved for mortals related to the gods and heroes. Gold and Death are waiting.

The revenant creatures at the gates of hell are consumed by the same lust for gold that motivates your own craving. Succumb to these dark souls and lose all of your precious wealth. Start over! Death is Sisyphean!

Muster up to three friends and reap the tides of hellish hordes together. Deploy co-op-specific gear and gadgetry to support, defend and revive each other on the perilous path towards eternal oblivion.

Features
1-4 player online co-op campaign sprawling across dilapidated temples, volcanic foundries, and ancient shipwrecks

  • A series of magnificent boss-fights against rare and unheard-of colossal deities from ancient Greek mythology
  • More than 10 handcrafted and ornate javelins, swords, bows, and guns each with its own unique and upgradeable offensive capabilities
  • Gratuitous, brutal, gold-soaked ranged and melee combat against enemies with distinctive battle behaviors
  • Morbid gladiators: enemies in PERISH are unforgiving, and as you travel further through Purgatory you will meet a slew of enemies inspired by Ancient Greek, Roman, and Christian mythologies
  • Post-launch support: free updates to the PERISH universe, with strange new enemies and even crazier weapons to play with
News, PC
NewsTHQ Nordic
