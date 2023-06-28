Family friendly party game Running Fable coming to Xbox and Switch soon

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on June 28, 2023
PC
4
0
previous article
These are the free Playstation games for July 2023
Running Fable
Contents

Prepare for an adrenaline-fueled racing experience like no other. A fresh item placement mechanic in Running Fable enables the players to take the racing experience to new levels, as you can drastically change the racetrack by strategically placing obstacles and traps for your opponents. The game developers from Mexico, Seashell Studio, will soon release their thrilling online/offline multiplayer racing game for cross-platform gameplay.

Running Fable is a family friendly, party game for up to 10 players. Play online against other players, create a private room, or fill the empty spaces with bots  – the more, the merrier. Running Fable was released on Steam on the 4th of November 2022. Now Seashell Studio will soon launch it on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One which will enable cross-platform play and enhance competition and multiplayer experience even further.

Running Fable gameplay features:

  • Real time item placement – strategically set items and traps all over the map. The other players won’t be able to see your placements until the race starts! You can choose to place a trap in the land, water, air, or even beneath a bush, drastically changing the racetrack.
  • Race to the trophy – Run, jump, Dodge, fly, and hare your way up to the trophy!
  • Trophy Points + Trap Points = Round Score – Build up your total score by reaching the goal as fast as possible, or by placing your traps cunningly. A mix of both is the key to celebrating victoriously!
  • Customizable characters –  Up to 40 different customization options. Each player can dress up their characters with a great variety of hats, outfits, and taunt animations, even between each round within the online lobby! 
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, PC, Switch, XBOX One, Xbox Series X
NewsSwitchXBOX One
, ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Robolt (PS4) Review with stream
3.0
11
 
Brain Show (PC) Review
7.0
 
Candle Knight (PC) Review
6.0
Platforms
 
Running Fable
Family friendly party game Running Fable coming to Xbox and Switch soon
 
Brain Show
Brain Show (PC) Review
 
Candle Knight
Candle Knight (PC) Review
 
storm breaker gaming mouse
Pwnage releases new magnesium alloy gaming mouse called the Stormbreaker
 
Starfield Preview | MYGamer.net
Starfield (Xbox/PC) Preview (2023): Is the Wait Finally Over?
View All
Latest News
      
 
Running Fable

Family friendly party game Running Fable coming to Xbox and Switch soon

by SquallSnake on June 28, 2023
Prepare for an adrenaline-fueled racing experience like no other. A fresh item placement mechanic in Running Fable enables the players to take the racing experience to new levels, as you can drastically change the racetrack by strategically placing [...]
4
 
PS July 2023

These are the free Playstation games for July 2023

by SquallSnake on June 28, 2023
Sony announced the following Playstation games will be free in July 2023 for PS+ or higher tier subscribers. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Cross-Gen Bundle | PS4, PS5 Black Ops Cold War drops fans into the depths of the Cold War’s volatile geopolitical [...]
4
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring – no experience required
January 1, 2023
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2023 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums | Music Forums