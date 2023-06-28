Family friendly party game Running Fable coming to Xbox and Switch soon

270 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Prepare for an adrenaline-fueled racing experience like no other. A fresh item placement mechanic in Running Fable enables the players to take the racing experience to new levels, as you can drastically change the racetrack by strategically placing obstacles and traps for your opponents. The game developers from Mexico, Seashell Studio, will soon release their thrilling online/offline multiplayer racing game for cross-platform gameplay.

Running Fable is a family friendly, party game for up to 10 players. Play online against other players, create a private room, or fill the empty spaces with bots – the more, the merrier. Running Fable was released on Steam on the 4th of November 2022. Now Seashell Studio will soon launch it on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One which will enable cross-platform play and enhance competition and multiplayer experience even further.

Running Fable gameplay features: