Fallout 76: Wastelanders update launching for free on all platforms

by squallsnake on April 9, 2020
PC
10
0
previous article
Is this commercial for Dreamcast's IllBleed the best game video of all time?
next article
Ministry of Broadcast is coming to Switch - trailer here. Also get a free code for A Robot Named Fight.
Contents

Wastelanders – the largest update for Fallout 76 to date – releasing entirely for free on April 14 for PC (including Steam!), PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Wastelanders brings a new beginning to Appalachia for first-time and veteran players alike with a new main quest, human NPCs, new choices, companions, a reputation system and much more. Players will forge alliances with new factions in an effort to uncover the secrets of West Virginia, either in groups with friends or solo as a lone wanderer.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
DLC, News, PC, Playstation 4, XBOX One
BethesdaDLCFallout 76NewsPCPS4XBOX One
, , , , , ,
About the Author
squallsnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late|cl-r| (PS4) Review
8.5
5
 
HyperParasite (Xbox One) Review
6.0
 
Wurroom (Vita) Review
5.0
Bookmark Me

You need to login or register to bookmark/favorite this content.

Platforms
 
Fallout 76: Wastelanders update launching for free on all platforms
 
Puzzler ZHED getting Switch and PC ports from mobile
 
Frenetic aerial combat shooter Jet Lancer to release in May on Switch and PC
 
3D puzzle platformer Tin & Kuna coming to consoles and PC in the fall
 
LUNA The Shadow Dust (PC) Review
View All
Latest News
      
 

Ministry of Broadcast is coming to Switch – trailer here. Also get a free code for A Robot Named Fight.

by squallsnake on April 9, 2020
Hitcents’ Orwellian cinematic platformer,  Ministry of Broadcast (MoB), is coming to Nintendo Switch at a time when the game’s subject matter is more relevant than ever. Available on the Nintendo eShop on April 30th (retail version to follow), MoB has [...]
23
 

Fallout 76: Wastelanders update launching for free on all platforms

by squallsnake on April 9, 2020
Wastelanders – the largest update for Fallout 76 to date – releasing entirely for free on April 14 for PC (including Steam!), PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Wastelanders brings a new beginning to Appalachia for first-time and veteran players alike with a new [...]
10
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer Is Hiring!!
January 1, 2020
by squallsnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2019 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums