Dreamcast to Neogeo Pocket LINK – Capcom Vs SNK Millennium Fight 2000

Capcom Vs. SNK Millennium Fight 2000 is one of six Dreamcast games that can link with SNK’s Neogeo Pocket Color. In this case, SNK Vs. Capcom: The Match of the Millennium (MotM) can communicate with Millennium Fight 2000.

This video explains how the VS PTS earned in the NGPC game can be uploaded to the DC game to unlock more content faster. Plus, all the secret characters get unlocked in MotM upon first link up. After all these years, I can FINALLY play as the secret characters in MotM!

