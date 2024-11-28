Dreamcast to Neogeo Pocket LINK – Capcom Vs SNK 2 Millionaire Fighting 2001

DCtoNGPC Capcom vs. SNK 2 Millionaire Fighting 2001

Capcom Vs. SNK 2 Millionaire Fighting 2001 on Dreamcast can be linked with SNK Vs Capcom Card Fighters 2 Expand Edition (J).

First, the campaign in Card Fighters 2 might be completed to unlock the DC-Link option in the Vs.Net menu. Then, there is a secret trick to complete the link to the Dreamcast game (must boot DC game when NGPC game is in standby). Making this connection will unlock extra gameplay options and fighters in Capcom Vs SNK 2. There is no bonus awarded for CF2.

