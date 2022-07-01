Dimly lit platformer Dark Minute lights up Switch

180 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Hope you’re not afraid of the dark because you’re about to embark on a truly shadowy adventure to help Kira discover the forgotten secrets of humanity and all that from the comfort of your bed. Dark Minute is now on Switch, so keep your batteries charged, you’re going to experience the darkest minute of your life!

Feardemic, the game publisher where all horror comes home, has partnered up with KovalGames to bring another dark, scary title to your favorite handheld. You’ll accompany Kira on her exploration of over 100 shadowy levels of an ancient dungeon and platform your way through trap-laden stages to uncover the dark, forgotten secrets of humanity. The twist? After 60 seconds the lights go out, so you have to hurry and collect 3 power cells to unlock the exit. Did we mention that some levels are underwater mazes? Stay vigilant, you wouldn’t want the screen to go dark in those, now would you?

About Dark Minute: Kira’s Adventure:

Platform your way through a shadowy dungeon, grab the cells to unlock the exit, and rush out before the clock hits 1 minute and the lights go out. Welcome to the darkest minute of your life!

Step out of the shadow and set out on a dimly lit adventure with Kira in the pitch-black platformer, Dark Minute. Jump, dash, avoid spikes and run through the level to collect 3 energy cells and open the exit. You must be quick though – after 60 seconds the light goes out. Explore the dungeon of over 100 shadowy levels, navigate through underwater mazes, and piece together the alternative history of humanity in this dark tale with beautiful retro pixel-art graphics.

Discover the forgotten secret hidden in the underworld, and, whatever you do, don’t let the light go out.

FEATURES:

-Explore over 100 large, dimly-lit levels, including dungeons and underwater mazes.

-Find 3 energy cells to open the exit and make it to the end in 60 seconds, before the light goes out.

-Enjoy beautiful, retro-stylized pixel-art graphics.

-Delve deep and discover lost secrets of humanity, darker than any part of your journey.

-Don’t be afraid of the dark.