Desperados III trailer

by squallsnake on February 19, 2020
PC
2
0
Contents

Need a gun for hire? Ask for Doc McCoy, a ruthless sharpshooter and veteran field medic, he’ll get the job done. With his custom made Colt Buntline Special, he can shoot the wings off a fly – or an opponent from far away. He also can give an enemy special treatment with his syringe …

McCoy spent his younger years studying medicine in England. When he finished his studies, he was looking for an adventure and oh boy, he found one. He set sail to the new world, crossed the Atlantic, and set foot on the American shore. There, he was forcibly recruited to fight in the American Civil War. He fought and worked as a doctor alike, but could not stand the horror and the futility of the war, so he deserted after a year of service and became a gun for hire. Nowadays he’s known in certain circles as someone who gets the job done and doesn’t ask too many questions.

Desperados III will give you it’s real-time tactic medicine on your PC, your PlayStation 4 or your Xbox One in Summer 2020.

Desperados III is a story driven hardcore tactical stealth game set in a ruthless Wild West scenario. In this long awaited prequel to the beloved classic Desperados: Wanted Dead or Alive you experience the origin story of the infamous John Cooper and his gang. Combine your specialists to overcome tough challenges in many different ways. Plan your moves wisely and execute them perfectly in real time to sneak past your enemies while remaining undetected.

Features

  • Play as five completely different characters with their unique skill set
  • Approach each mission with a big variety of different solutions and paths
  • Resolve seemingly impossible large enemy setups with careful planning and perfectly timed execution
  • Witness the glory of classic Wild West scenarios like frontier towns, mysterious swamps, sprawling modern cities and many more by day and night.
  • Defeat your foes choosing between deadly and non-lethal options, stealth and blazing gun
