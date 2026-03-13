Defending Camelot is a tower defense title like PvZ

Defending Camelot is a tower defense RPG where you’ll take the role of King Arthur and strategically deploy your troops to fend off waves of menacing fiends. Choose from cards representing each unit type, placing archers and warriors of various classes on the battlefield to meet the threat head-on, while farmers and other support units earn coins to purchase more units or deploy magic to strengthen units’ defenses.

Battle through a robust story campaign or test your skills with Endless mode! Visit the barracks to train troops or acquire new unit types from the shop, thus expanding your tactical options as battles get bigger and more challenging. Can you restore peace to King Arthur’s domain?

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S Release date: March 18, 2026 Price: US$9.99 / €9.99

Enjoy colorful and casual tower defense gameplay!

Strategically deploy a variety of unit types to take down waves of enemies.

Choose from warriors, archers, farmers and more to bolster your front lines!

Use the barracks to upgrade existing units or unlock new ones from the shop.

Test your skills in Endless mode!