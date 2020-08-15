Crowdy Farm Rush (Switch) Review

by squallsnake on August 15, 2020
Switch
Crowdy Farm Rush (Switch) Review

Positives

Pro Controller analog control is supported but using the touch screen is the way to go
Multiplayer mode is available if you wanted to play a couple levels with your youngster

Negatives

The music will make you wish you didn’t have ears
Lack of challenge and replayability

Bottom Line

A Flight Control clone that feels like work instead of fun.

4.0
Full Review

Crowdy Farm Rush is a blatant Flight Control knock-off as the gameplay, premise, and control is exactly the same as this popular mobile title. Instead of guiding planes to the appropriate hanger, the player is tasked with herding farm animals to their pens by drawing a path on the touch screen. If animals collide along the way, the player earns a penalty.

Even though there are over 100 levels, repetition turns the gameplay into a chore as each stage is more of the same. In time, the player will be exposed to more animals, each needing to be guided into their own corral, and the single-screen stages can grow in size, the player will still be performing the same “draw a line” task as there are no RPG elements or unlockables. There is an attempt to increase replayability by earning a perfect score on each stage and through multiplayer, but these features are fleeting in this arcade-style game.

The easy difficulty only adds to the boring factor too.  Farm animals will also appear from the perimeter of the screen but this can result in cheap “deaths” as the player has zero reaction time if another animal just happens to be walking there. However, the biggest factor of frustration easily comes from the one and only musical track that loops every 10 seconds. Seriously, the game would be better if there was no music at all.

With so many other Flight Control-like games available on the app store of your choice, many of them free, it is difficult to recommend one with a farm animal skin at a higher price point.

Not As Good As: that free version you already downloaded on your mobile

Better Than: actually herding real life cows

Wait For It: Inbento 2

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

