Color Pals (XSX) Review

by SquallSnake on May 11, 2023
XBOX One
8
0
Color Pals
Positives

Color Pals (XSX) Review with stream

Author
Positives

Easy Achievements worth big Gamerscore – doesn’t take much to unlock all 2,000 pts
Simple single platforming gameplay that almost anyone can play
Difficulty is paced nicely, and pointless voice quips are cute

Negatives

Some later stages are a little more cheap than challenging but offer a nice sense of pace
Hard to distinguish the bouncy tiles versus regular tiles
Loud music – no option to adjust audio levels

Rating
Our Rating
User Rating
Quality
6.0
Bottom Line

A simple single-screened platformer based around color, Color Pals should be at the top of the list for any Achievement hunter.

6.0
Full Review

Another simple, single-screened stage-based platformer published by EastAsiaSoft, Color Pals is a low-cost way to easily increase your Gamerscore while offering an hour of twitch platforming.

The gimmick behind each of the 50 available stages comes from the color mechanic. Playing as a cube, you can only traverse platforms that share your color. Step on a blue tile when you are green and you’ll be forced to restart, for example. Since the player must often change color mid-jump, there is a small brain teasing aspect as well.

To get a taste of this simple gameplay, see my stream embedded in this article.

While the basic visual presentation gets the job done, it is very plain yet easy to understand; the bright primary colors make it easy to distinguish especially in a moment’s notice. However, it is difficult to see the bounce pads in comparison to the normal platform files. If you look closely, they are indicated with a faded arrow but it is very difficult to see and will result in some accidental deaths.

The soundtrack generates a casual and more laid-back experience, but it is unfortunate there is no option to adjust the volume levels as it is rather loud by default.  The cute voice quips from the playable cube character also provides some welcomed charm.

Although Color Pals offers some simple and relatively mindless gameplay, most players are probably not going to download this for the gameplay. Instead, this is one of the easiest games to earn 2,000 Achievement Points in a short amount of time, just like many other EastAsiaSoft titles. While the gameplay isn’t bad, it is just plain and unexciting. But for only five bucks, the cost is easily justified.

Not As Good As: Sir Lovelot

For More Easy Achievements Play: Volley Pals

Don’t Forget About: Pocket Witch

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

Please consider supporting me on Patreon.

