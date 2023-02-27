Pocket Witch (XSX) Review with stream

Full Review

Pocket Witch is a simple 2D retro-style precision platformer that has a lot in common with HatUp. In fact, Pocket Witch seems like it runs on the exact same engine as this other platformer only with new art assets. To be clear, this is not necessarily a bad thing as the gameplay is straightforward but well-paced and loaded with easy, high-point Gamerscore.

Playing as a witch, each area is composed of a single screen and the goal is to reach the door on the other side. Along the way are going to be a bunch of spike traps, tricky jumps, and knife wielding enemies that speed up when they face you. The first few stages are a breeze, but the difficulty increases as each one is cleared. Also, a new gameplay mechanic will be unlocked every handful of stages. For example, early in the quest, the player will unlock a double jump, and eventually a dash move, and then keys will need to be collected to open doors across stages that span several screens.

Even though the difficulty is nicely paced, the experience remains casual throughout. When playing on the easier difficulty, the player will instantly respawn at nearby checkpoints, there is no life counter, coins to collect, bosses to best, stats to increase, and there isn’t even a timer. Instead, players are free to clear stages at their leisure. All Achievements are tied to completing stages so they will be earned after clearing all 30.

Visually, the simple 2D sprites are brightly colored and well animated. Unfortunately, there are plenty of assets in the background that look like they are interactive so it can be misleading thinking you can jump on that barrel or crate. The soundtrack, although rather limited, is nice but doesn’t loop well. To be fair, most stages can be completed in under a minute so you probably won’t have time to listen for longer periods.

There isn’t really anything wrong with Pocket Witch; it is just a little plain. Other than collecting an occasional key in the later stages, there are no puzzles to solve so the experience remains focused on precision, twitch platforming without any replay value. For a few bucks, this is a decent way to burn an hour on a weekend and an easy way to increase that Gamerscore.

