Check out Aragami 2’s stealth and combat gameplay

Lince Works has given you brief glimpses at the gameplay but, now, the team is excited to take gamers deeper into the evolution of this stealth-action franchise. The new developer walkthrough showcases the completely new combat system built from the ground up for Aragami 2 and enhancements to the stealth gameplay established in the original title. Gamers will get a chance to experience this for themselves when the stealth-action adventure launches September 17, 2021, on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.

Aragami 2 will take the community and critically acclaimed experience of the first title to new levels. Stealth is the foundation of the Aragami experience and, now, players have increased mobility so that they can maneuver more quickly from shadow to shadow.

Also, when attempts to be stealthy fail, players are no longer helpless. Inspired by some of the best action games around, Aragami 2 employs skill-based combat where players must strategically engage their assailants. Aragami are brilliant assassins who are as powerful as gods when stalking from the shadows but, when face to face with enemies, they are vulnerable. Knowing when to strike, defend, or dodge will be key and this developer walkthrough gives gamers a look at all of this in action.

The original Aragami hooked fans with a stealth-focused game inspired by classic ninja experiences like Tenchu and rooted in the lore of a beautifully crafted world. The addition of the all-new strategic combat system takes what Tenchu made popular and elevates it to loftier heights. Even better, Aragami 2’s gripping narrative can be experienced in full completely solo or with friends as a co-op stealth-action adventure. The Aragami clan, known as Kurotsuba, must utilize their power as they attempt to fight back against the invading Akatsuchi Empire.

Aragami 2 Features:

A full campaign that can be completed solo or with up to 3 players in co-op

Weapon and armor customization

A wide variety of abilities, shadow powers, and special equipment

Much more will be revealed very soon…

With over 700,000 copies sold, the original Aragami was a remarkable accomplishment for the emerging studio Lince Works. Aragami 2 serves as an opportunity to see more of the team’s ideas realized and establish a new face in the stealth-action genre.

Aragami 2 will launch digitally on September 17, 2021. Pre-orders for Aragami 2 are open now on Steam ($34.99 / €34.99 / £29.99) and players can take advantage of a 15% off discount. PlayStation Store ($39.99 / €39.99 / £34.99), and Xbox Store ($39.99 / €39.99 / £34.99) pre-orders will open soon.

Retail partner, Merge Games, will launch physical versions of Aragami 2. PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Xbox One/Series X ($39.99 / €39.99 / £34.99) will be released in Europe on September 17, 2021 and September 21, 2021 in North America.