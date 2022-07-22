Casual jigsaw puzzle game Puzzle Galaxy now available on Switch with 2p mode

Puzzle Galaxy by Naptime.Games is a casual jigsaw puzzle game with a variety of themes, pleasing graphics and adorable effects.
Various themes: space, steampunk, ocean animals, dogs and cats, princesses, horses, and landscapes and more
Set of 25 pictures to start with and 130 pictures within 4 DLCs available to upgrade solo or in bundles
Single and multiplayer mode (up to 2 players
Range of pieces number: 6, 15, 28, 40, 56, 60, 96, 150
10 languages
