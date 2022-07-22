Casual jigsaw puzzle game Puzzle Galaxy now available on Switch with 2p mode

293 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Puzzle Galaxy by Naptime.Games is a casual jigsaw puzzle game with a variety of themes, pleasing graphics and adorable effects.

Various themes: space, steampunk, ocean animals, dogs and cats, princesses, horses, and landscapes and more

Set of 25 pictures to start with and 130 pictures within 4 DLCs available to upgrade solo or in bundles

Single and multiplayer mode (up to 2 players

Range of pieces number: 6, 15, 28, 40, 56, 60, 96, 150

10 languages