Castle of Heart: Retold (XSX) Review

Originally released on Switch in 2018, Castle of Heart: Retold is an expanded version of the 7Level’s IP. Without question, this is the better way to play this action platformer.

So what has been enhanced? From a presentation standpoint, everything looks better. The character models have been improved, the environments contain more detail, animations are smoother, and even the lighting and particle effects have been upgraded. Not that the Switch original looked bad, but the revamped presentation values are noticeably better here. Also, the cutscenes seem to be mostly redone and some of the narrative has been rewritten.

The visuals are not the only thing that has been revisited. The UI is now more streamlined, boss fights have been adjusted, and combat has been slightly improved by being more responsive and better balanced. There also seems to be advances to the soundtrack and sound effects.

However, even though everything has been enhanced, is the game still fun? Well, despite gameplay being more refined, most of the issues mentioned in my original Switch article remain here. The biggest culprit comes from the loose play control. While it is more responsive here in this enhanced port, it still is much too slippery. Jumping is floaty. Simply moving left and right is unwieldy, which is a problem especially when trying to juggle enemies on both sides. The overall control scheme also doesn’t feel quite right specifically when it comes to the weight of combat and trying to use sub-weapons. Fighting, although better, is still more on the tedious side; if given the option, it is better to just jump over enemies as opposed to fight them with a basic three hit combo, wait for them to get back up, then attack with a killing strike.

Castle of Heart is an action game but almost plays like an endless runner. While the player is fully in control of the knight’s movements (you do not auto-run to the right to be clear), you pretty much need to constantly move forward. You see, the knight’s body has been cursed, and the only cure is to keep moving from left to right, killing enemies, and collecting items to prevent statue disease. This is one of those concepts that sounds interesting on paper but doesn’t fully nail the execution. Forcing the player to constantly fight, win, move, and attack without stopping is rather stressful and doesn’t necessarily make the game more fun; it becomes a chore.

There are many stages available, but they go on for far too long and some are set piece based. For example, the second stage starts with a giant hazard chasing you. While the variety in the gameplay is appreciated, memorization with trial and error can be mandatory. This can easily cause raging frustration when you suddenly turn to stone when nearing the end of the stage, or become a statue because the boss battle is an act of attrition. There are optional collectables in each stage too, but you’ll debate if grabbing them is worth it when the threat of the curse never stops.

Again, there is no question that this Retold version is the best way to play this game. Unfortunately, despite the welcomed enhancements, the flawed and tedious design still shines through. It isn’t a bad game, deserves recognition for trying something different, and has some interesting concepts. This is one of those games that I would like to see a sequel to be made one day, revisiting the gameplay to tighten up the blemishes and unnecessary frustration.

