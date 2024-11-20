Care Bears: Unlock the Magic coming to consoles in March 2025

Maximum Entertainment, in collaboration with Cloudco Entertainment, announced that Care Bears: Unlock the Magic – a video game based on the popular TV show – will launch across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch consoles on March 27, 2025.

“We can’t wait to bring the beloved Care Bears to consoles,” said Shane Bierwith, Head of Publishing at Maximum Entertainment. “Care Bears: Unlock the Magic embraces the endearing nostalgia of the Care Bears franchise, while offering hours of family friendly adventuring.”

“Care Bears has brought magic to fans across generations, and we’re thrilled to deliver that same enjoyment to our youngest gamers around the world,” said Philippe Cohen, CEO of Maximum Entertainment.

Play alongside Cheer Bear, Bedtime Bear, Tenderheart Bear and all your favorite bears from Care A-Lot, exploring over 200 levels across unique minigames. Get Star Power to remove the Storm Clouds from the Silver Lining, meet the funny Whiffles, and reach the end of the magical road for an exciting surprise. Care Bears: Unlock the Magic features a variety of themed mini games inspired by classic arcade favorites, and as you progress, you’ll earn cute stickers. Try to collect them all!

“Care Bears: Unlock the Magic is a true expansion of the Care Bears universe, inviting players to experience a world filled with imagination, positivity, and teamwork,” said Ian Lambur, EVP, Content Strategy, Co-Productions, Global Distribution & Digital at Cloudco Entertainment. “We’re excited to offer fans a hands-on adventure that not only captures the heart of the original series but also adds new layers of exploration and discovery that resonate with today’s gamers.”