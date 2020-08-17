Car Mechanic Simulator Classic is now available on Xbox One

by squallsnake on August 17, 2020
XBOX One
16
0
previous article
Double Kick Heroes (Xbox One) Review
Contents

The Car Mechanic Simulator series has been updated with a new title for Xbox One. Car Mechanic Simulator Classic allows you to become a car mechanic and create your own repair service empire. The Classic Edition is based upon its PC release. The digital release date for Car Mechanic Simulator Classic has been set for August 14th this year.

It is the second game in the car mechanic simulator series to arrive on Xbox One.

Car Mechanic Simulator Classic is being developed and published by the Polish company Ultimate Games S.A. The game is based on Car Mechanic Simulator 2015, the older edition known from PC, which was very warmly received by the players. The rate of positive Steam reviews for that edition is currently as high as 91%.

As Ultimate Games S.A. points out, the game offers many different possibilities. The gameplay mainly comes down to repairing cars. Players can accept various orders to earn money and later spend them on e.g. expanding the workshop and improving their skills. The game allows you to, among others, purchase devastated cars on auctions in order to later repair and sell them at an appropriate profit or keep them in your collection.

In Car Mechanic Simulator Classic, each of the available cars consists of several hundred separate parts (e.g. interior, engine and body parts), and a given vehicle can be completely disassembled, piece by piece. In total, there are 8 different types of cars available.

Car Mechanic Simulator Classic offers the same content as the original PC version. We have, of course, adapted it to the specifics of the Microsoft console. For fans of the series playing on Xbox One, it’s another dose of good fun in the car repair shop. For people who have never played Car Mechanic Simulator before, it is a great way to get to know the series” – says Rafał Jelonek, COO at Ultimate Games S.A.

Car Mechanic Simulator Classic – main features:

  • create a repair service empire;
  • advanced order system;
  • each car consists of several hundred separate parts;
  • wide possibilities of developing your workshop and skills;
  • auction system;
  • your own collection of cars.

The release date for Car Mechanic Simulator Classic on Xbox One has been set to August 14th 2020.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Simulations, XBOX One
NewsSimulationUltimate Games S.A.XBOX One
, , ,
About the Author
squallsnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Double Kick Heroes (Xbox One) Review
6.0
5
 
Crowdy Farm Rush (Switch) Review
4.0
 
Tiny Racer (Switch) Review
3.0
Platforms
 
MyGamer Visual Cast: Hellbound
 
Drill Deal Borehole has free Alpha on PC
 
Bounty Battle gets September 2020 release date
 
Infernal Radiation exorcises PC August 10th
 
MyGamer Visual Cast: Forager (PC)
View All
Latest News
      
 

Car Mechanic Simulator Classic is now available on Xbox One

by squallsnake on August 17, 2020
The Car Mechanic Simulator series has been updated with a new title for Xbox One. Car Mechanic Simulator Classic allows you to become a car mechanic and create your own repair service empire. The Classic Edition is based upon its PC release. The digital [...]
16
 

Zombie Driver will be playable on PS5 thanks to backward compatibility

by squallsnake on August 14, 2020
All PlayStation 3 owners that have bought any edition of Zombie Driver HD on the platform or if they added the game to their account through PlayStation Plus will get Zombie Driver: Immortal Edition for PlayStation 4 free of charge. Moreover, all current [...]
40
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer Is Hiring!!
January 1, 2020
by squallsnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2019 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums