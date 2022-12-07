Canceled NES game Airball gets official release and GBA port

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on December 7, 2022
5
0
previous article
Bot Gaiden (Xbox One) Review
Airball
Contents

Independent game publisher The Retro Room Games is launching Airball on  NES and Game Boy Advance today for $49.99.

Airball was released for the Dragon 32/64 and TRS-80 Color Computer in 1987. It was programmed by Ed Scio, with graphics by Pete Lyon and music by Paul Shields.

In Airball, you will be turned into a ball of air and sent deep into a mansion by an evil wizard. Find the spellbook and the ingredients that may give you clues on how to transform yourself back into a human in a maze containing 150 isometric rooms.

The version for NES was previously cancelled, so it’s exciting to have this game released more than 30 years later. The game will be localized into English, German, French and Arabic, being the first game on NES to be in Arabic.

The version for Game Boy Advance will feature enhanced graphics. Each version of the game will contain a box replicating the original artstyle, a cartridge, and an instruction manual.

Features

  • An action-packed game.
  • 150 isometric rooms.
  • Picking up objects left by the Evil Wizard. E.g crosses, a Budha, a pumpkin, etc.
  • Searching for a spell book.
  • Better isometric puzzle platformers from the ’80s.
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Gameboy Advance, NES, News
GBANESNews
, ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Bot Gaiden (Xbox One) Review
8.0
4
 
Togges (Xbox One) Review
7.0
 
Serious Fun Football (PC) Review
6.0
Platforms
 
R
Serious Fun Football (PC) Review
 
Starship Troopers Extermination scaled
Starship Troopers getting 12-player co-op shooter
 
pinballwizard 1
The Pinball Wizard (PC) Review
 
The Crackpet Show
Twin-Stick shooter The Crackpet Show coming to Switch and PC in December 2022
 
The Darkest Tales: Into the Nightmare
The Darkest Tales: Into the Nightmare (PC) Review
View All
Latest News
      
 
Airball

Canceled NES game Airball gets official release and GBA port

by SquallSnake on December 7, 2022
Independent game publisher The Retro Room Games is launching Airball on  NES and Game Boy Advance today for $49.99. Airball was released for the Dragon 32/64 and TRS-80 Color Computer in 1987. It was programmed by Ed Scio, with graphics by Pete Lyon [...]
5
 
Mecha Ritz and Dezatopia

Strictly Limited Games bundling 2 shooters in one combo release

by SquallSnake on December 3, 2022
Strictly Limited Games welcomes two new Shoot ‘em up titles in one ‘hot’ combo physical releases for the Nintendo Switch to their store. In collaboration with Hanaji Games, this is the only physical version of these two gems available. Two Different [...]
11
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!
January 1, 2022
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums