Bus Driver Simulator Countryside Switch trailer here

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on March 11, 2022
Switch
5
0
previous article
Zombie Rollerz: Pinball Heroes (Switch) Review
next article
Twin-stick roguelite Revita now available on PC, Switch soon
Bus Driver Simulator Countryside 01 press material
Contents

Ultimate Games just released a trailer for Bus Driver Simulator Countryside for Nintendo Switch.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Simulations, Switch
NewsSimulationSwitchUltimate Games S.A.
, , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Zombie Rollerz: Pinball Heroes (Switch) Review
7.5
10
 
Explosive Candy World (Xbox One) Review with stream
8.0
 
Plunderer’s Adventures (Switch) Review
5.0
Platforms
 
Will You Snail
Will You Snail now available on consoles and PC
 
Revita
Twin-stick roguelite Revita now available on PC, Switch soon
 
Gunborg Dark Matters
Arcade platformer Gunborg: Dark Matters now available on consoles and PC
 
mass2
Mass Effect Legendary Edition (Xbox One) Review
 
Zombie Rollerz Pinball Heroes
Tower-defense-meets-pinball title Zombie Rollerz: Pinball Heroes now available
View All
Latest News
      
 
0 Degrees

0 Degrees is a wintery platforming adventure

by SquallSnake on March 11, 2022
A snow-covered wonderland of platforming action awaits in 0 Degrees, a chill puzzle experience for players of any age or skill level! Take control of a bundled-up pixel art climber as they make their way across icefields, up frosted peaks, through dark [...]
6
 
Mokoko X

Mokoko X coming to Switch, Xbox, and PC in April

by SquallSnake on March 11, 2022
Mokoko X will be coming to Steam, Nintendo Switch and Xbox on April 7. Mokoko X is a nostalgic arcade game that draws inspiration from games like Volfied, Qix and Gals Panic. The game looks to resurrect the soul of the arcade genre while adding a modern [...]
5
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!
January 1, 2022
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums