Broken Roads + 5 other games for $13 in limited time Humble Bundle

News PC
Humble dice bundle

The Dice and Destiny pack on Humble Bundle is offering a limited time deal for Steam players.

$13 gets all the games in the bundle including post-apocalyptic Australia RPG Broken Roads by Drop Bear Bytes, Pillars of Eternity II Deadfire, Citizen Sleepers, Disco Elysium, Pillars of Eternity, Roadwarden, and a coupon for Citizen Sleeper 2.

At the time of this post, this bundle will only be available for another 7 days.

