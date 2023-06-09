Brave Soldier – Invasion of Cyborgs is a new low-cost Contra clone

270 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Get ready to arm yourself to the teeth and save the world from a cyborg invasion! Brave Soldier – Invasion of Cyborgs is a side-scrolling run ’n gun action game that recalls the 2D pixel art style and tough-but-fair challenge of 16-bit and arcade classics. Take the role of a courageous commando as he stomps through 30 unique stages spanning jungles, snowfields, clifftops and more as he hunts down the mechanical menace that threatens mankind.

Can you take the fight to big bad bosses to cut the invasion off at its source?

Platforms: PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Release date: June 14, 2023

Price: US$4.99 / €4.99

Survive 30 unique stages of run ’n gun action!

Traverse jungles, snowfields and other hazardous landscapes.

Collect power-ups to give your bullets a wider spread, homing capabilities and more!

Defeat a wide variety of cybernetic enemy types, from gun turrets to humanoid robots.

Enjoy nostalgic 2D pixel art aesthetics and a retro soundtrack!