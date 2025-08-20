BOULDER DASH 40th Anniversary (XSX) Review

Originally released in 1984 for early computers of the time, Boulder Dash is a series that has endured the test of time. In fact, Boulder Dash saw a 30th Anniversary compilation in 2020 and then a Deluxe Edition a year later. Boulder Dash 40th Anniversary is more or less an expansion pack of the Deluxe Edition, as it adds many levels and the original games, but retains the same amateurish and somewhat baffling presentation.

To summarize quickly, if you enjoy Boulder Dash, there is a lot of game here for long time fans to enjoy. However, if you are like me and never really found the trial-and-error reaction-based gameplay to be compelling and more on the frustrating side, then this 40th edition will not be the game to change your mind as the gameplay has not changed or been updated in four decades.

You still need to collect gems while avoiding getting smushed… except Dig Dug did it better. Boulders always seem to fall in your direction and hit boxes seem unfair. Far and away though, the worst aspect is the unforgivable loose control. When playing the modern version, control is limited to the analog stick which never feels right, is much too loose, and will cause more accidental deaths than any enemy or squashing boulder. It is maddening to constantly overshoot your target because the control always wants to push the player forward that one extra tile. In a game where each movement is critical, the slippery control borderline makes this game unplayable. Worst yet, the dpad is not supported, which would have made much more sense to tap each direction one at a time. Tapping the dpad just breaks the tile next to you, which can be handy if you need to make boulders fall, but there are times when moving one tile at a time would be beneficial. Instead, holding the stick to burn through dirt is fast but never accurate and accuracy is paramount in Boulder Dash.

For some reason, the same gross character art that plagued the 30th and Deluxe Edition makes a return. The goofy, low-quality mobile presentation in the modern version is such a baffling design choice that it becomes difficult to play. Sure, there are nearly a couple hundred stages to play right out of the box, but it asks a high price when the player needs to suffer with low visual quality.

There is a level editor, if that is your thing, so in theory there is unlimited replay value, but it is restricted to the modern visual style. However, you can create and share your creations online, again, if you enjoy going through this process.

The best part about this anniversary edition is the inclusion of the first three classic games and not just because they bring historical context for this long running series. For some reason, these retro versions control a little better than the modern version and have a much more appealing visual style. Maybe I am just old school, but the retro pixel graphics look much better than the questionable modern design. If I am being honest, I would have rather bought these three retro games as one package for a fraction of the cost of the full 40th release.

Boulder Dash is one of gaming’s longest running series. Personally, I think it deserves more respect than it has received with this 40th edition. For a series that just turned 40, it is disappointing to learn about its history through a few low res jpgs on the main menu. The inclusion of the retro packs is the highlight as the modern aesthetic, well, is ugly and not fun because the analog control is infuriating. Also, the overall Boulder Dash design hasn’t really changed in 40 years. Sure, there are a couple new power ups here and there, a built-in grading system which gets tedious quickly, and the game allows you to play a few levels at a time instead of gating individually, but the overall formula is exactly the same as it was in the 80s. If this series returns for a 50th, it desperately needs an overhaul.

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

X/Twitter: @ZackGaz

