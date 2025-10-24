Blaster Force 3000 (XSX) Review

Published by Ratalaika Games and developed by Petite Games, Blaster Force 3000 is a simple, straightforward, yet appreciated retro FPS that omits everything that isn’t entirely necessary.

By watching the trailer for this low file sized digital download, it is easy to see inspiration from classic DOS Wolfenstein. However, looks are deceiving as Blaster Force 3000 carries an identity all its own.

This is as straightforward as an FPS title can get. Instead of explaining the features this game has, it is easier to highlight the features that are not available:

-there is no vertical look

-there is no reloading

-there is no narrative

-there is no map

-there are no secrets

-there are no health pick ups

-there are no checkpoints

-there is no melee option when ammo depletes

-there is no option to adjust gameplay settings from the pause menu

-weapons are mostly the same (the sniper rifle is actually the weakest gun)

However, I want to make something clear. Even though these features are absent from the final product, it doesn’t make the game any less good. Like, it doesn’t matter there is no story. No reloading just puts emphasis on the action. Checkpoints are not necessary because most stages can be completed in under 60 seconds. Locking movement and sights strictly to the X axis simplifies everything but doesn’t take away from the action even if all the stages lack verticality.

Sure, it would be helpful if there was a map feature for the later levels, but still, it isn’t necessary. This is one of those situations where having less is having more.

In an era where FPS titles have grown in complexity, with abilities to manage and sights to zoom, there is something refreshing to play a shooter without having to worry about anything other than moving forward and shooting. In a way, it reminds me of classic Faceball 2000 where you just move and shoot.

The first batch of stages are more or less a cakewalk but then the difficulty increases the first stage in the mansion environment. Survival isn’t so much about managing ammo, as there often is more than enough, but instead focuses on strafing and anticipating enemy movement. Since there are no secrets, only an occasional key to find, the goal is to simply reach the exit portal. The game provides a score at the end, but this tally doesn’t influence gameplay in any way.

There are a couple shortcomings that need mentioning. Simply put, the soundtrack is absolutely grating. After thirty seconds of the incessant, overly heavy drumming and metal-ish loop, you’ll need to turn down the volume and play in silence. Unfortunately, I have not heard a soundtrack this bad in quite some time. Also, for a short lived 1-hour game, there is a lot of repetition. The stage designs repeat just as much as the enemy types. Speaking of enemies, I don’t understand what you are shooting and why they need to be murdered. Is that a pickle enemy? What is up with those yellow blobs? Why does it look like the wall textures contain a secret but they never do? Why are there one-eyed monkey things behind bars?

It is weird because Blaster Force 3000 isn’t exactly a good game. However, it is still recommended simply because it is a mindless, short, straightforward retro FPS that doesn’t try to be anything special. And you know what? That is perfectly ok and appreciated especially for the appropriate asking price of five dollars.

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

X/Twitter: @ZackGaz

Please consider supporting me on Patreon or BuyMeACoffee.