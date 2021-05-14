Biomutant release date announced – gameplay footage here

by SquallSnake on May 14, 2021
PC
21
0
previous article
Cosmic Top Secret (Xbox One) Review
Contents

Experiment 101 and THQ Nordic released unedited gameplay footage on various platforms.

Short comment on said videos:

  • Our PC footage runs 4k @ 60FPS (the PC version will not be capped framerate-wise, except for your monitor’s refresh rate and hardware)
  • Xbox One Base runs 1080p @ 30FPS with Dynamic Resolution
  • PlayStation 4 Base runs 1080p @ 30FPS with Dynamic Resolution
  • Xbox One X runs 1080p @ 60FPS with Dynamic Resolution
  • PlayStation 4 Pro runs 1080p @ 60FPS with Dynamic Resolution

Videos for current-gen consoles (PS5 and Xbox Series X) will be released early next week.

Biomutant is coming to PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on May 25th, 2021.

About Biomutant

BIOMUTANT® is an open-world, post-apocalyptic Kung-Fu fable RPG, with unique martial art styled combat system allowing you to mix melee, shooting, and mutant ability action.

  • A NEW TAKE ON 3rd PERSON COMBAT

The martial arts style combat system allows you maximum freedom of movement and agility while mixing shooting, melee, and powers from your mutations. Learning new Wung-Fu combat forms through progression and learning from masters you’ll meet, will constantly add to your choices and make sure combat never gets old.

  •  EVOLVE YOUR GAME-PLAY

You’ll be able to re-code your genetic structure to change the way you look and play. This will of course affect your attributes and in addition to this, exposure to bio-contamination in the world will lead to mutations like the Turtleform and Mucus Bubble, while exposure to radioactivity found in bunkers from the old world will affect your mind and unlock psi-mutations like telekinesis, levitation and more.

  •  NEXT LEVEL OF CRAFTING

You are totally free when crafting weapons. Mix and match parts to create your own unique 1H or 2H slash and crush weapons. Revolvers, rifles and shotguns and add modifications like cork-screws and battery-powered chainsaw modules to bio-contaminated sludge vials adding to your combat arsenal. There are even characters you’ll meet that’ll craft cool stuff for you, like bionic wings, a jump-pack and even let you modify your Automaton – the scrap-toy sidekick!

  •  GEAR UP FOR ADVENTURE

You are totally free when equipping your character. Not only when it comes to choosing weapons you created, but what type of gear you wear. Equip a gas-mask and an oxygen tank for exploring the Dead Zones, thermos-resistant clothes for venturing into cryonic areas or protective gear for taking on bio-contaminated creatures, the choice is up to you.

  •  SURVIVE IN A VIBRANT OPEN WORLD

You are free to explore the world and what lies beneath its surface, by foot, mech, jet-ski, air-balloon or area unique mounts. Explore the dying wildland, the tunnels and bunker networks of the underworld, and find your way up the mountains or out in the archipelago. There are lots of discoveries to be made, mysteries to unravel, creatures to confront, and weird characters to meet in this vibrant and colorful world.

  •  AN UNUSUAL STORY WITH AN UNUSUAL END

Your actions play a major part in the unfolding of a story where End is coming to the New World. A plague is ruining the land and the Tree-of-Life is bleeding death from its roots. The Tribes stand divided, in need of someone strong enough to unite them or bring them all down… You are guided through the world by a Storyteller that narrates every step of your journey, but it’s your actions and choices that’ll decide how your story of survival ends.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
PC, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Previews, XBOX One, Xbox Series X
NewsPreviewPS4PS5THQ NordicXBOX OneXbox Series X
, , , , , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Cosmic Top Secret (Xbox One) Review
7.5
4
 
Space Commander: War & Trade (Switch) Review
6.0
 
Dull Grey (Xbox One) Review with stream
5.0
Platforms
 
Biomutant release date announced – gameplay footage here
 
biomutant review
Biomutant Preview
 
Okinawa Rush gets free demo on Steam
 
Labyrinth City: Pierre the Maze Detective gets playable demo on Steam
 
Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 gets release date, trailer, and pre-order bonus
View All
Latest News
      
 

Okinawa Rush gets free demo on Steam

by SquallSnake on May 13, 2021
Fasten your kimono, pull up a comfortable chair, and get ready to immerse yourself in the nostalgia of beating up the bad guys spending hours learning combos, and mastering each stage. After its successful 2017 Kickstarter conquered the hearts of fans, [...]
9
 

Labyrinth City: Pierre the Maze Detective gets playable demo on Steam

by SquallSnake on May 12, 2021
Publisher Pixmain and independent animation and development studio Darjeeling announced that a free two-level playable demo of Labyrinth City: Pierre the Maze Detective is available May 13-14 as part of the Digital Dragons Indie Celebration on Steam. The [...]
6
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!!
January 1, 2021
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums