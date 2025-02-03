Big Helmet Heroes (XSX) Review

Published by Dear Villagers and developed by Exalted Studios, Big Helmet Heroes is a wacky 3D brawler with retro inspirations but outfitted with a modern presentation. For a beat’em up, there is a ton of meat on the bone whether playing solo or couch co-op.

Armed with a light attack, a heavy attack, and a dodge roll, all the expected verbs are here. However, there is more to gameplay than just walking to the right thanks to the obvious guidance from a pointing finger (a nice call back to classic Final Fight). Gameplay reminds me of the bagillion Lego games released since the mid-2000s. Although there is a single end point, there could be some light environmental puzzle solving with branching paths along the way. An early stage, for example, has the player navigating a top-down maze that is filled with twists, turns, and traps.

The variety in set pieces and level types is welcomed but it doesn’t hold a candle to the number of silly weapons that are constantly available. In fact, there are so many weapons and items to use at any given time, there almost is no point in having your basic sword attack. Littered throughout each stage are ranged and melee weapons begging to be used. Want to snipe a bad guy from across the screen with a crossbow? No problem. Feel the need to whack a brute with a flaming marshmallow stick? It is here. Is that bomb asking to be thrown at your enemy? Why yes it is. Almost everything in the environment is destructible too. All this creates crazy, fun chaos at every turn.

Each weapon is more ridiculous than the last, but the game encourages their use because they are always available. Sure, each item has limited durability or ammo supply, but it doesn’t matter because you can always pick up and use that other item two feet away. This is a game that fully leans into itself and knows that you want to have fun by smacking enemies with stupid weapons, targeting high combo meters along the way. While you can button mash your way through the campaign, the higher difficulties will require more finesse, mixing attacks, dashes, and throws accordingly.

New heroes can also be unlocked by thoroughly exploring each stage. On top of that, there is an Achievement for petting a bunch of sheep. Finding these secrets and pettable farm animals also isn’t as obvious as you might think for a brawler so don’t be surprised if you need to replay stages to see it all. Speaking of sheep, the player can unleash a stampede of them as a super move to decimate enemies in a comical way to defeat a group of baddies at once, adding to the humorous presentation.

Launching with a $25 price point, the production values are much higher than expected. The opening cutscene, for example, rivals that of AAA developed games and simply looks expensive. However, the cutscenes in between stages are simple drawings that do not match the high fidelity of the impressive intro as if most of the resources were put into this opening to be as eye catching as possible. That isn’t to say the game looks or sounds below par. Far from it in fact. The sheer number of weapons along easily justifies the cost of admission especially for a smaller indie title.

Brawler classics like Streets of Rage and Final Fight are heavily based in nostalgia these days. TMNT Shredder’s Revenge is a quality retro-style beat’em up based entirely around a licensed IP. Modern brawlers designed in a retro arcade style, like Fight’n Rage, are eye-catching and pleasant for a current gen experience. Big Helmet Heroes references these greats but wraps it around an original, non-licensed IP based around the gimmick of using a ton of weapons to smash foes. It is creative, a breath of fresh air (hey look, a new game that isn’t a roguelite or a simulator), and an entertaining romp especially when played in co-op.

