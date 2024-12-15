Beat’em up Make: Paws of Fury now available on Switch and PC

RedDeer.Games and Bacord announced the release of their highly anticipated beat ’em up adventure, Maki: Paw of Fury. This nostalgic tribute to classic arcade games is available today on Nintendo Switch and Steam.

Maki: Paw of Fury transports players to the lively, animal-ruled world of Pangea, blending retro-inspired visuals with modern gameplay. Inspired by the arcade classics of the 1990s, the game delivers fast-paced martial arts action paired with a captivating and humorous storyline.

Players will take on the role of Maki, a determined fox warrior armed with his unique martial art, Tsume no Ken, and an unexpected weapon – his trusty tuna! When Maki’s best friend is kidnapped by the villainous Mapu, a former brother-in-arms, he sets out on a perilous journey. Along the way, he faces danger, betrayal, and plenty of tuna-fueled martial arts action.

Players must guide Maki through five vibrant, unique worlds, including dark ninja forests, icy plains, and desert dunes, each with its own set of challenges and mini-games.

Maki’s journey is not one he faces alone. Alongside him are his loyal friends, Tincho, a muscular capybara, and Maka, a colorful otter with a unique ability to use the power of music to defeat enemies. Players can choose which hero they want to play with, as each character has its own distinct fighting style, and different combat approach.

In Maki: Paw of Fury, players will face off against over 15 different enemy types, all while taking in the beautifully animated retro-style graphics and an atmospheric soundtrack that heightens the intensity of the battle.