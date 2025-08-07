Ballistic (GBC, 1999) – ENABLE THE LINK CABLE

Ballistic on Gameboy, also known as Puzzle Loop, is a Zuma clone that has a 2-player link cable vs option.
Unfortunately, the heavy flicker and lack of options puts a limit on the overall fun factor.
Editor in Chief - been writing for mygamer,com for 20+ years. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants. Publisher of obscure gaming content on my YT channel.
- Twitter @ZackGaz
- youtube.com/@ZackGaz
- Personal blog at: https://squallsnake.com/
- BuyMeACoffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/zackgaz
- Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/squallsnake
- Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/squallsnake7
- I am the EiC of: https://www.MyGamer.com/
Leave a Reply