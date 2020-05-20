Awesome Pea 2 launches in early June 2020

180 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

Awesome Pea 2 will be released on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on June 3rd! PlayStation Vita version will also follow later in 2020. Price is $4.99. Awesome Pea 2 – next chapter of classic platformer game.

Greedy Pea is back in the game! Now with even more dark dungeons, deadly traps and gold!

What you will definitely find in this game (again):