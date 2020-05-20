Awesome Pea 2 launches in early June 2020

by squallsnake on May 20, 2020
Playstation 4
10
0
previous article
Cannibal Cuisine (Switch) Review
Contents

Awesome Pea 2 will be released on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on June 3rd! PlayStation Vita version will also follow later in 2020. Price is $4.99. Awesome Pea 2 – next chapter of classic platformer game.

Greedy Pea is back in the game! Now with even more dark dungeons, deadly traps and gold!

What you will definitely find in this game (again):

  • Pixel graphics as they appeared on Game Boy
  • 25 different levels
  • Retro soundtrack (sounds like your old computer)
  • Lots of shiny coins
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Playstation 4, Switch, Vita, XBOX One
NewsPlatformerSometimes YouSwitchXBOX One
, , , ,
About the Author
squallsnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Cannibal Cuisine (Switch) Review
3.5
11
 
SNK GALS’ FIGHTERS (Switch) Review
8.0
 
Robot Squad Simulator X (Xbox One) Review
5.0
Bookmark Me

You need to login or register to bookmark/favorite this content.

Platforms
 
PSO2 getting Hatsune Miku content
 
Praetorians HD Remaster (PC) Review
 
MyGamer Visualcast: Wolf & Pigs: Out for Vengeance (PC VR)
 
Commandos 2 HD Remaster (PC) Review
 
Get Good is a tough 2.5D platformer with Twitch integration
View All
Latest News
      
 

Awesome Pea 2 launches in early June 2020

by squallsnake on May 20, 2020
Awesome Pea 2 will be released on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on June 3rd! PlayStation Vita version will also follow later in 2020. Price is $4.99. Awesome Pea 2 – next chapter of classic platformer game. Greedy Pea is back in the [...]
10
 

PSO2 getting Hatsune Miku content

by squallsnake on May 19, 2020
SEGA announced today that their massively popular online action RPG from Japan, Phantasy Star Online 2, is coming to PC on the Microsoft Store. The free-to-play game will arrive for Windows 10 on May 27th in North America. ARKS (soldiers of the Oracle [...]
17
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer Is Hiring!!
January 1, 2020
by squallsnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2019 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums