Audeze Mobius Headphones have an integrated head tracking feature

The new Mobius headphones are now available and sport some impressive features.

Here are some details originally posted on the official site:

Mobius is powered by Audeze Planar Magnetic drivers, internationally acclaimed for their superior sound quality. Experience a level of depth and realism in your game audio that no other video game headphones can even hope to match.

We’ve partnered with Waves, the world-leading developer of audio DSP technologies and Technical GRAMMY® Award recipient, to fuse their groundbreaking NX technology into Mobius. Able to process 5.1 and 7.1 Surround Sound audio with Head Tracking and Room Emulation, Mobius is the first headset ever created to provide a truly believable and fully immersive Surround Sound listening experience – no additional software or hardware required.

Audeze Planar Magnetic drivers provide the best sound quality of any headphone in the world. Our patented innovations and passion for audio have earned us more than 100 awards and glowing critical acclaim from experts and audio lovers across the globe.

Waves NX Head-Tracking and 3D Audio technology introduces a final and critical layer of immersion to the listening experience. Mobius tracks even the most subtle variation in head movement in order to emulate a real world listening experience. Hear your opponent’s position with pinpoint accuracy and accelerate to the top of the leaderboards.

With a high-quality detachable boom mic and support for USB, Aux, and Bluetooth connections, Mobius offers compatibility with a wide range of devices and use cases.

As the positioning of your head changes, the Mobius headphone identifies and maintains the source of the sound, changing dynamically as you move.

Features

Planar magnetic drivers for audiophile-grade cinematic sound

Full 3D emulation with support for popular surround sound modes (7.1/5.1)

1000 times/second integrated head tracking

Anatomy calibration to tailor the sound to the user

Mobius integrates Waves NX technology for real-time onboard 3D processing

Wired and Wireless Bluetooth Connections

Compatible with PC, Mac, Gaming Consoles, and Mobile Devices

Package Includes