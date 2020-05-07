Audeze Mobius Headphones have an integrated head tracking feature

by squallsnake on May 7, 2020
8
0
previous article
Fledgling Heroes (Switch) Review
next article
Yakuza: Like a Dragon coming to Xbox One Series X
Contents

The new Mobius headphones are now available and sport some impressive features.

Here are some details originally posted on the official site:

Mobius is powered by Audeze Planar Magnetic drivers, internationally acclaimed for their superior sound quality. Experience a level of depth and realism in your game audio that no other video game headphones can even hope to match.

We’ve partnered with Waves, the world-leading developer of audio DSP technologies and Technical GRAMMY® Award recipient, to fuse their groundbreaking NX technology into Mobius. Able to process 5.1 and 7.1 Surround Sound audio with Head Tracking and Room Emulation, Mobius is the first headset ever created to provide a truly believable and fully immersive Surround Sound listening experience – no additional software or hardware required.

Audeze Planar Magnetic drivers provide the best sound quality of any headphone in the world. Our patented innovations and passion for audio have earned us more than 100 awards and glowing critical acclaim from experts and audio lovers across the globe.

Waves NX Head-Tracking and 3D Audio technology introduces a final and critical layer of immersion to the listening experience. Mobius tracks even the most subtle variation in head movement in order to emulate a real world listening experience. Hear your opponent’s position with pinpoint accuracy and accelerate to the top of the leaderboards.

With a high-quality detachable boom mic and support for USB, Aux, and Bluetooth connections, Mobius offers compatibility with a wide range of devices and use cases.

As the positioning of your head changes, the Mobius headphone identifies and maintains the source of the sound, changing dynamically as you move.

Features

  • Planar magnetic drivers for audiophile-grade cinematic sound
  • Full 3D emulation with support for popular surround sound modes (7.1/5.1)
  • 1000 times/second integrated head tracking
  • Anatomy calibration to tailor the sound to the user
  • Mobius integrates Waves NX technology for real-time onboard 3D processing
  • Wired and Wireless Bluetooth Connections
  • Compatible with PC, Mac, Gaming Consoles, and Mobile Devices

Package Includes

  • Mobius Headphone
  • Detachable Microphone
  • USB-C to USB-C cable
  • USB-A to USB-C cable
  • Analog 3.5mm cable
  • Quick Start Guide
  • User Guide and Warranty
  • Travel Bag
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Accessories, News
hardwareheadphonesNews
, ,
About the Author
squallsnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Fledgling Heroes (Switch) Review
6.5
6
 
ITTA (Switch) Review
6.5
 
Aeolis Tournament (pre-release) PC Review with Stream
6.0
10
Bookmark Me

You need to login or register to bookmark/favorite this content.

Platforms
 
Wolf & Pigs: Out for Vengeance is a fairytale FPS coming to Steam VR
 
Resolutiion coming to Switch and PC in late May
 
Cannibal Cuisine is a co-op meat grinder coming to Switch and PC soon
 
Aeolis Tournament (pre-release) PC Review with Stream
 
Spirit of the North coming to Nintendo Switch this week
View All
Latest News
      
 

Wolf & Pigs: Out for Vengeance is a fairytale FPS coming to Steam VR

by squallsnake on May 7, 2020
Wolf & Pigs: Out for Vengeance – an adrenaline-filled first-person shooter based on the classic “Three Little Pigs” fairytale – will be hitting Steam next Wednesday, May 13. Play as the “Big Bad Wolf” and put a stop to the Pig Brothers gang in this [...]
17
 

Resolutiion coming to Switch and PC in late May

by squallsnake on May 7, 2020
Deck13 Spotlight and developer Monolith of Minds announced the Nintendo Switch version and the official release date for “Resolutiion”. The fast paced action adventure will be launching on Nintendo Switch, Windows, Mac and Linux on May 28th. In [...]
4
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer Is Hiring!!
January 1, 2020
by squallsnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2019 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums