Astro introduces new A03 in-ear monitor for console and mobile gaming

by squallsnake on October 1, 2020
XBOX One
ASTRO Gaming announced the release of the newest addition to its award winning family of gaming audio products, the A03 In-Ear Monitor (IEM).

Engineered specifically for Mobile and Console gaming, the A03 IEM differs from traditional earbuds thanks to the two separate drivers in each ear housing. One driver is dedicated to bass, while the other is dedicated to mids and highs. This architecture delivers a powerful audio experience with a rich soundscape, revealing every detail of game environments and clearly separating voice chat.

“Gamers want a convenient way to enjoy pro-grade audio while on the go,” said Aron Drayer, VP of Marketing for ASTRO Gaming. “The new A03 IEM expands our line-up with a competitively priced solution designed to deliver the sound quality, comfort and style ASTRO customers expect.”
 
Fully equipped to allow gamers to play anywhere, the A03 IEM provides wired compatibility with Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch consoles, as well as PCs, mobile devices, tablets and the Astro MixAmp Pro TR. It is designed to fit comfortably and includes three sizes of soft silicone ear tips. The sturdy aluminium housing and tangle-free flat cables ensure reliability, durability and a premium look and feel. For added connectivity, the A03 features a high quality in-line mic and integrated audio controls. The A03 comes with its own soft carrying pouch, keeping them clean and safe.
 
The A03 IEM is offered in two color-ways, White/Purple or Navy/Red. The ASTRO Gaming A03 In-Ear Monitor is available now for 49.99 USD at ASTRO Gaming.

