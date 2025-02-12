Arcade flyer Stunt Flyer set for Switch release

Stunt Flyer, an arcade flight game starring aerial stuntmen, will be released on Nintendo Switch on February 14. Players can enjoy 3 charming islands and 40 heavily varied missions. Stunt Flyer was first released in 2011 for Nintendo Wii. On Nintendo Switch, the game offers, among other things, enhanced graphics, improved controls and a split-screen co-op mode. In 2025, Stunt Flyer will also hit PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

Stunt Flyer is an arcade flight game developed by independent Australian studio Torus Games. The title was released for the Nintendo Wii in 2011. Ultimate Games S.A. is responsible for developing and releasing the game on Nintendo Switch.

In Stunt Flyer, players will find 40 different missions on 3 islands. The title is distinguished by charming and colorful graphics, as well as positive mood and humor.

The gameplay is based on completing various missions. Among other things, the player takes part in races and aerial acrobatics. An aerial stuntman must fly through hovering rings and under bridges, avoid obstacles, glide over water and perform barrel rolls and other spectacular stunts.

Available missions also include, for example, target shooting and hidden treasure hunts. As you progress and earn special badges, you can also unlock various add-ons and new types of aircraft (such as a jet and a UFO).

The Nintendo Switch version of Stunt Flyer features better graphics and improved and more intuitive controls. The game also offers split-screen co-op.

Stunt Flyer – main features:

arcade flight game;

racing and aerial acrobatics;

40 missions on 3 islands;

improved graphics and improved controls;

split-screen co-op mode.

The release date for Stunt Flyer on Nintendo Switch consoles is set for February 14, 2025. The game will also be released this year on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.